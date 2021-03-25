Why win or lose against Ghana, Bafana almost certainly still need a draw in Sudan

Sudan’s Africa Cup of Nations win against Sao Tome and Principe has left three teams in Group C on nine points, and a complicated set of scenarios that could see any number of final outcomes as Bafana Bafana prepare to meet Ghana on Thursday evening.

Bizarrely, Sudan’s win has left Bafana’s game against Ghana at FNB Stadium (kickoff 6pm) perhaps meaningless from the South Africans’ perspective. Effectively, apart from a few complex scenarios involving a win by three clear goals against the Black Stars (which also does not guarantee qualification), Bafana can win or lose against Ghana — even by 20 goals — and a draw against Sudan in Khartoum on Sunday would still clinch, or be needed to clinch, qualification.

That is because the Confederation of African Football (Caf) prefers the head-to-head ruling — with the results, then goal difference, then goals scored, then away goals, between the teams who are level decisive — where one or more teams end level on points.

If Bafana lose against Ghana, then draw in Sudan, then by virtue of SA’s 1-0 win at home to Sudan in the first round, SA will progress.

Bafana should still aim to beat Ghana, if only from a momentum and confidence perspective going into Sunday’s match in Khartoum — and there are scenarios where a win by three goals or more on Thursday evening allow SA to lose in Sudan on Sunday.