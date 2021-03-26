De Reuck excited to test himself against ‘the best on the continent’ now that he’s at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new defender Rushine De Reuck wants to establish himself as a key member of the Brazilians’ defence as they look to defend their league title and push to win the Caf Champions League for the second time.

Since he moved to Chloorkop from Maritzburg United in January‚ the Bafana Bafana defender has featured in two league matches‚ one in the Nedbank Cup and three in the Champions League.

“I am very happy with my contribution so far‚” said the 25-year old who has partnered with Mosa Lebusa and Ricardo Nascimento.

“I must thank the coaches‚ technical team and everyone for showing faith in me. It’s not easy to come to the club like Sundowns with a great squad and quality players and play.

“I am happy to be part of it and I want to keep contributing to the team’s success and win games. I will give 100% on the field and be selfless.”