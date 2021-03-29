Ntseki aware of the 'emotional pain' Bafana have caused to millions of South Africans

Beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says he is aware of the “emotional pain” he has caused to millions of South Africans after the national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals on Sunday.

Ntseki's charges were beaten 2-0 by Sudan at Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum in a result that confirmed Bafana's slide into ignominy.

Many are calling for the coach's head and he conceded that the embarrassing result has caused a lot of pain in this part of the world.

“As passionate South Africans‚ the expectation obviously was for Bafana Bafana to qualify for Afcon and maybe do better than the last time we were in the Afcon [they reached the quarterfinals in the 2019 tournament under former coach Stuart Baxter after knocking out the hosts Egypt in the previous round]‚" he said.

“The disappointment also goes to every South African. I think as players and as coaches‚ we are very much aware of the disappointment‚ the emotional pain we have caused South Africans.