Soccer

‘We need to defund Bafana Bafana’ - fans fume after team fails to qualify for Afcon

29 March 2021 - 08:47
Disappointed fans are calling for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki's head after the national team failed to qualify for next year's Afcon.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana failed to impress on Sunday after they ended their pursuit to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). 

The national team suffered a 2-0 defeat in a match at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum against Sudan.

Bafana needed either a win or a draw to book their spot for the Cup of Nations. 

Some disappointed fans called for coach Molefi Ntseki to step down.

Sudan scored their first goal three minutes into the match, and as thousands followed the updates via Bafana’s official Twitter page, they were clear they expected an equalising goal.

The opponents scored their second  goal 30 minutes into the match, leaving Bafana Bafana under immense pressure to score two goals in the second half.

The coach told TimesLIVE ahead of the match the team was determined to qualify.

“For us, it is to qualify and we will definitely take advantage of the two options [a draw or a win]. As long as at the end of the game‚ either of the two options will have to work for us‚” he said.

This is what fans had to say on social media:

