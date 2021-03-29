‘We need to defund Bafana Bafana’ - fans fume after team fails to qualify for Afcon

Bafana Bafana failed to impress on Sunday after they ended their pursuit to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The national team suffered a 2-0 defeat in a match at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum against Sudan.

Bafana needed either a win or a draw to book their spot for the Cup of Nations.

Some disappointed fans called for coach Molefi Ntseki to step down.

Sudan scored their first goal three minutes into the match, and as thousands followed the updates via Bafana’s official Twitter page, they were clear they expected an equalising goal.

The opponents scored their second goal 30 minutes into the match, leaving Bafana Bafana under immense pressure to score two goals in the second half.