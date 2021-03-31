Soccer

Fans want Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana Bafana - here’s why

31 March 2021 - 12:41
Some fans want AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy to take over as Bafana Bafana coach.
Some fans want AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy to take over as Bafana Bafana coach.
Image: Steve Haag/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Soccer fans have called on Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki's replacement to be AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy. They expressed their frustrations on social media after the national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The team suffered a 2-0 defeat by Sudan on Sunday.

Ntseki was fired on Wednesday morning.

Safa fires Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has been fired, SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe announced at a press conference at Safa House ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Preparing Bafana for future tournaments 

McCarthy fans say his experience is what the national team needs to win tournaments in future. 

McCarthy's name is not the only one that has been suggested publicly. Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye called on Safa to bring back Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. Mosimane coached the national team after the 2010 Fifa World Cup until 2012.

Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler is also a preferred candidate by some fans.

Here are the reactions:

