Fans want Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana Bafana - here’s why
Soccer fans have called on Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki's replacement to be AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy. They expressed their frustrations on social media after the national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
The team suffered a 2-0 defeat by Sudan on Sunday.
Ntseki was fired on Wednesday morning.
Preparing Bafana for future tournaments
McCarthy fans say his experience is what the national team needs to win tournaments in future.
McCarthy's name is not the only one that has been suggested publicly. Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye called on Safa to bring back Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. Mosimane coached the national team after the 2010 Fifa World Cup until 2012.
Former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United head coach Eric Tinkler is also a preferred candidate by some fans.
Here are the reactions:
Give them a Chance!! , Young Blood to transfrom our Football!
All I want to hear at today's SAFAPresser is "with immediate effect"
Whether they say it to Molefi Ntseki or Benni McCarthy, I don't mind,,, I just want to hear it
Amazulu FC have Nomvethe to take over
Can we have this trio of Komphela, Rhulani and Benni?
Benni is the future Bafana Bafana Coach, but let's not rush him
He is still learning at AmaZulu
Maybe we can do to him what we did to Pitso; make him a part-time Bafana Bafana assistant coach
I think Benni McCarthy and Siyabonga Nomvethe can coach the national team