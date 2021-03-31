Safa fires Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach

Bafana, hit by some withdrawals due to a Fifa circular saying clubs did not have to release players over Covid-19, had also failed to beat an even more understrength Ghana at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

That result, though, had been left mostly academic by the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) head-to-head ruling, with the mathematical permutations indicating that Bafana needed a draw or win away to Sudan in their closing match.

Ghana, who beat Bafana 2-0 in the opening game in Cape Coast in November 2019, topped Group C with 13 points.

Sudan qualified in second place with 12, Bafana were third with 10, and Sao Tome and Principe had zero.

In mitigation, Ntseki faced some of the toughest, if not the toughest, circumstances encountered by a Bafana coach.

On top of that, the former SA under-17 national coach also lacked experience at senior level.

He was appointed to replace the head coach he was assistant to, Stuart Baxter, in late August 2019.

Baxter resigned in early August 2019, weeks after steering Bafana to a quarterfinal place at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.