Soccer

Floyd Shivambu says nah to Eric Tinkler wanting to be the new Bafana coach

01 April 2021 - 08:55
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu says nah to Eric Tinkler wanting to be the new Bafana Bafana coach. File photo.
Image: Financial Mail

Floyd Shivambu says former Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler should not be Bafana Bafana's new coach.

On Wednesday, the EFF deputy leader rejected Tinkler's enthusiasm for wanting to be appointed coach after Molefi Ntseki was given the boot.

Ntseki was fired after failing on Sunday to qualify for the 2022 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Ntseki’s sacking has sparked a frenzy, and fans have suggested who they think should take over, such as Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane‚ AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy and Tinkler.

However, Shivambu felt Tinkler does not qualify to coach the national team.

“No ways! Bafana Bafana coach should have won a tournament or tournaments or championships before,” said Shivambu.

“National football shouldn’t be a space for trials. Let the aspiring coaches trial in the ABC, NFD & PSL, demonstrate the capacity to win and then raise their hands for Bafana.”

Tinkler said he would jump at the chance to coach the national team.

“Obviously I would never turn down an opportunity such as coaching the national team. It will always be a great opportunity, but to be honest with you I don’t think the call will come‚” he said.

Tinkler was part of the Bafana squad which won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

He was appointed the head coach of Orlando Pirates in December 2013 before leaving to become the first head coach of Cape Town City in June 2016.

In 2017, he was appointed head coach of SuperSport United and he quit in 2018

He has been out of a job since he was fired by Maritzburg United in late 2020.

