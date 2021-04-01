Floyd Shivambu says nah to Eric Tinkler wanting to be the new Bafana coach

Floyd Shivambu says former Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler should not be Bafana Bafana's new coach.

On Wednesday, the EFF deputy leader rejected Tinkler's enthusiasm for wanting to be appointed coach after Molefi Ntseki was given the boot.

Ntseki was fired after failing on Sunday to qualify for the 2022 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Ntseki’s sacking has sparked a frenzy, and fans have suggested who they think should take over, such as Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane‚ AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy and Tinkler.

However, Shivambu felt Tinkler does not qualify to coach the national team.

“No ways! Bafana Bafana coach should have won a tournament or tournaments or championships before,” said Shivambu.

“National football shouldn’t be a space for trials. Let the aspiring coaches trial in the ABC, NFD & PSL, demonstrate the capacity to win and then raise their hands for Bafana.”