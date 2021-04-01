From embarrassing loss to fired - here’s how Molefi Ntseki lost his job as Bafana Bafana coach
The SA Football Association (Safa) announced the sacking of coach Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach after the national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday.
The decision was announced on Wednesday during a press conference at Safa House.
Here’s a wrap of what happened:
Match that cost Ntseki his job
Bafana Bafana played against Sudan at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum. The team’s pursuit to qualify for the Afcon tournament was crushed 32 minutes into the match as Sudan scored two goals within the first half.
The national team failed to catch up and lost its bid to qualify for Afcon.
Barker calls for Ntseki’s sacking
Football fans and pundits expressed their frustrations after the team’s embarrassing loss.
On Monday, former coach Clive Barker called for Ntseki’s firing and said he must be replaced by AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy or Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Barker said Ntseki did not have enough credentials and he did not understand why he was appointed as coach in the first place.
“It is crazy. You can’t go there and be in charge of a national team and you have never won anything. I can’t recall if he has won something and if he has won‚ then I do apologise.”
More suggestions
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye said on Wednesday if Bafana is to win future tournaments, it needs to bring back Mosimane. He coached the national team in 2010 until 2012with mixed results.
Khanye echoed Barker’s sentiments about Ntseki lacking credentials as a soccer coach.
He said Mosimane understands Sa football and its players.
On social media, some fans said Safa must appoint AmaZulu head coach McCarthy as Ntseki’s replacement.
Ntseki’s apology
The former coach told TimesLIVE he was aware of the pain caused to the nation. He said they were faced with challenges before the recent games with Ghana and Sudan.
He said they were unable to call up regular players for Bafana due to Covid-19.
“Again‚ with the players we brought in, who did very well against Ghana‚ we were looking forward to having those players against Sudan and then they were excused from the team because of injuries,” he said.
Ntseki said the team was hopeful they would qualify.
Safa fires Ntseki
Safa CEO Teboho Motlanthe said on Wednesday the association decided to part ways with Ntseki.
TimesLIVE had reported earlier the association would announce its decision on Ntseki.
McCarthy, Mosimane and ex-international midfielder and former SuperSport United and Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler “have already been speculated on as potential candidates for Safa to approach,” according to TimesLIVE.