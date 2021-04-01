From embarrassing loss to fired - here’s how Molefi Ntseki lost his job as Bafana Bafana coach

The SA Football Association (Safa) announced the sacking of coach Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach after the national team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday.

The decision was announced on Wednesday during a press conference at Safa House.

Here’s a wrap of what happened:

Match that cost Ntseki his job

Bafana Bafana played against Sudan at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum. The team’s pursuit to qualify for the Afcon tournament was crushed 32 minutes into the match as Sudan scored two goals within the first half.

The national team failed to catch up and lost its bid to qualify for Afcon.

Barker calls for Ntseki’s sacking

Football fans and pundits expressed their frustrations after the team’s embarrassing loss.

On Monday, former coach Clive Barker called for Ntseki’s firing and said he must be replaced by AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy or Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

Barker said Ntseki did not have enough credentials and he did not understand why he was appointed as coach in the first place.

“It is crazy. You can’t go there and be in charge of a national team and you have never won anything. I can’t recall if he has won something and if he has won‚ then I do apologise.”