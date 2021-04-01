Kaizer Chiefs star Ngcobo: 'I'm confident we can beat Wydad Casablanca'

Memories of Kaizer Chiefs' humiliating defeat to Wydad Casablanca in February are still very fresh but midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is adamant that they can turn the tables against the classy Moroccans when the two sides meet again at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The North Africans mopped the floor with Chiefs in a comprehensive 4-0 thumping in neutral Burkina Faso in a Champions League group match that highlighted the Moroccans' clinical precision in front of goal.

But Ngcobo insisted that they can beat the Group C leaders and exact some measure of revenge against their tormentors.

"Obviously they [Wydad] are a good team, but we have to make sure that we prepare very well. I am confident that we can beat them, we just have to be confident and prepare well," he said."

"I think they just capitalised on the chances they got, on the little mistakes we committed, and they were able to put the ball in the back of the net."

Wydad are cruising in Group C with 10 points from four matches and they are yet to suffer defeat since the start of the group stages last year.

Third-placed Chiefs have amassed the same number points as second-placed Horoya (five points) and it is only due to an inferior goal difference that they are ranked behind the Guinea side.

Ngcobo said AmaKhosi still have a chance of overtaking Horoya and earning a berth in the knockout stages.

"We still have a big chance [in the group], we just have to make sure that we win the games that are left, at least two, and then are going to be fine."

The midfielder said Wydad will exercise a lot more caution than they did when they tore Chiefs apart in Burkina Faso.

"I expect them (Wydad) to be cautious and I do not think they will just come here [and be too adventurous] because they are playing away from home.

"I expect them to be careful because they won against us in the first game. So I think they will be more careful and we just have to go at them and make sure that we win the game."

The match will get underway at FNB Stadium at 6pm.