Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs star Ngcobo: 'I'm confident we can beat Wydad Casablanca'

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
01 April 2021 - 08:00
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is growing in confidence with each passing game.
SOngcobo2603 Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is growing in confidence with each passing game.
Image: Gallo Images

Memories of Kaizer Chiefs' humiliating defeat to Wydad Casablanca in February are still very fresh but midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is adamant that they can turn the tables against the classy Moroccans when the two sides meet again at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The North Africans mopped the floor with Chiefs in a comprehensive 4-0 thumping in neutral Burkina Faso in a Champions League group match that highlighted the Moroccans' clinical precision in front of goal.

But Ngcobo insisted that they can beat the Group C leaders and exact some measure of revenge against their tormentors.

"Obviously they [Wydad] are a good team, but we have to make sure that we prepare very well. I am confident that we can beat them, we just have to be confident and prepare well," he said."

"I think they just capitalised on the chances they got, on the little mistakes we committed, and they were able to put the ball in the back of the net."

Wydad are cruising in Group C with 10 points from four matches and they are yet to suffer defeat since the start of the group stages last year.

Third-placed Chiefs have amassed the same number points as second-placed Horoya (five points) and it is only due to an inferior goal difference that they are ranked behind the Guinea side.

Ngcobo said AmaKhosi still have a chance of overtaking Horoya and earning a berth in the knockout stages.

"We still have a big chance [in the group], we just have to make sure that we win the games that are left, at least two, and then are going to be fine."

The midfielder said Wydad will exercise a lot more caution than they did when they tore Chiefs apart in Burkina Faso.   

 "I expect them (Wydad) to be cautious and I do not think they will just come here [and be too adventurous] because they are playing away from home.

"I expect them to be careful because they won against us in the first game. So I think they will be more careful and we just have to go at them and make sure that we win the game."

The match will get underway at FNB Stadium at 6pm.

MORE:

Fans want Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana Bafana - here’s why

McCarthy fans say his experience is what the national team needs to win future tournaments.
Sport
21 hours ago

Safa fires Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has been fired, SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe announced at a press conference at Safa House ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Dan Malesela delighted as Oupa Manyisa joins Chippa United

Chippa United have bolstered their midfield stock with the signing of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Oupa Manyisa‚ the struggling Eastern Cape-based ...
Sport
1 day ago

Eric Tinkler puts his hand up for the Bafana Bafana coaching job

Eric Tinkler says he would jump at the opportunity to coach Bafana Bafana but said he is not so positive that he will receive a call from Safa.
Sport
19 hours ago

Junior Khanye: ‘Bring back Pitso Mosimane as head coach of Bafana Bafana’

Outspoken former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has weighed in on Bafana Bafana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and called ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa expected to announce Bafana coach Ntseki's firing after confrontational meeting ends badly

Safa is expected to announce the firing of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki at a press conference at Safa House on Wednesday‚ in the wake of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former Pirates goalie Jackson Mabokgwane signs up for two more years with Bloem Celtic

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane has signed a new two-year contract with Bloemfontein Celtic‚ with an option for a further year‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Give the Bafana coaching job to Benni McCarthy or Pitso Mosimane‚ says Clive ... Soccer
  2. Safa expected to announce Bafana coach Ntseki's firing after confrontational ... Soccer
  3. Safa fires Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  4. Fans want Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana Bafana - here’s why Soccer
  5. Junior Khanye: ‘Bring back Pitso Mosimane as head coach of Bafana Bafana’ Soccer

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X