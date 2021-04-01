POLL | Who should be the next Bafana coach?
Soccer fans are divided about who they think should replace Molefi Ntseki for the job of coaching Bafana Bafana.
Ntseki was given the boot on Wednesday after failing to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.
This follows Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Omdurman. A draw would have seen the national team reach the tournament finals in Cameroon in January and February next year.
“The decision was taken at about 10am. This was a national executive committee decision. It was taken in a round robin,” said SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe.
Calls for Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane
According to former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, AmaZulu head coach McCarthy and Al Ahly coach Mosimane are suitable candidates to replace Ntseki.
Barker told TimesIVE between the pair, one man had what it took to take the Bafana squad to the top.
“I have always said you have to have coaches who have won things. Not to be against coach Molefi Ntseki‚ I think his mannerisms are good and I think his intentions are good‚ but you have got to win things. I feel for him‚” said Barker.
“It is terrible that we have all these facilities and were knocked out so early. It is crazy. The quality of football leaves quite a bit to be desired‚” he said.
Is Desiree Ellis the perfect coach?
Fans on social media have for years called for Banyana Banyana’s coach Ellis to coach the men’s team, following her successful coaching career.
In 2017, Ellis made history by becoming the first South African, male or female, to win the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup Championship both as a player and a coach.
Last year, her team clinched a historic fourth consecutive Cosafa Women’s Championship title by beating Botswana 2-1 in the final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Eric Tinkler would like to be considered
The former Maritzburg coach said he would jump at the chance to coach the national team.
Tinkler was part of the Bafana squad which won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.
“Obviously I would never turn down an opportunity to coach the national team. That will always be a great opportunity but to be honest with you‚ I don’t think that call will come‚” he told TimesLIVE.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said Tinkler does not qualify to coach Bafana.
“No ways! Bafana Bafana coach should have won a tournament or tournaments or championships before,” said Shivambu.
“National football shouldn’t be a space for trials. Let the aspiring coaches trial in the ABC, NFD and PSL, demonstrate the capacity to win and then raise their hands for Bafana.”