POLL | Who should be the next Bafana coach?

Soccer fans are divided about who they think should replace Molefi Ntseki for the job of coaching Bafana Bafana.

Ntseki was given the boot on Wednesday after failing to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

This follows Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Omdurman. A draw would have seen the national team reach the tournament finals in Cameroon in January and February next year.

“The decision was taken at about 10am. This was a national executive committee decision. It was taken in a round robin,” said SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe.