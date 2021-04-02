Hunt drops big news on Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that long-term injury concern Khama Billiat is available and might get a run in Amakhosi's big Caf Champions League Group C matchup against Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Hunt said Billiat, who was back in full training this week as he returns from a broken leg that has kept the Zimbabwean out since January, and Colombian striker Leonardo Castro are both back to fitness. The coach added he does not envisage either being on for a full 90 minutes, and they are expected to be available from the bench.

“Billiat’s training again so he’ll certainly come into the reckoning, and Castro’s also fit again,” Hunt said in his pre-match press conference for the game against the team who beat Chiefs 4-0 in neutral Burkina Faso in February.

“So it’ll give us certainly a bit more. In the derby [Chiefs’ 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates ahead of the Fifa international date] we had a bit more on the bench, so it was difficult for us.

“But they are back now and it’ll make a big difference in the team. They'll give us a little bit more.