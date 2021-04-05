Why Ncikazi believes his side's draw with Swallows is one of Arrows' worst performances this season

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has committed himself to improving the team’s retention of the ball and creating chances after his charges struggled to find their normal rhythm in their draw away to Swallows FC at the weekend.

Arrows had one shot on target in the entire match during the 1-1 draw and it was the rare opportunity that gave the surprise title challengers the lead in the 70th minute. Seth Parusnath scored from a Knox Mutizwa cross after a quick counter that caught the Swallows defence in sixes and sevens, but the Birds snatched a last-gasp equaliser through Vuyo Mere deep in the referee's optional time.

“Mixed feelings,” said Ncikazi after watching the full points slip away.

“I’m disappointed we conceded that late, but truth should be told that we didn’t play our best game. Had we got the three points, we would have stolen them. It happens in some matches, but now the score is 1-1.

“We’re content with the point. It was just one of our worse games I’ve seen Arrows play this season. But the team is allowed to have one of those odd games. It should be a lesson going forward, but I know that after the (international) break we were not the same team.

“Maybe we have to work on something related to the break, it’s a lesson for all of us even in the technical side that maybe we should deal with the break differently. But I’m grateful that we got a point away from home.

“Look at the bigger picture ... we didn’t lose. Let’s take a point, learn and move forward.”