Champions League success would be ideal send-off for Aguero: Rodri

06 April 2021 - 09:28 By Reuters
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is tackled by Nemaja Matic and Victor Lindelof of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 08, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Winning the Champions League would be the perfect parting gift for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, midfielder Rodri said ahead of Tuesday's quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Aguero, who has netted 257 goals in 385 appearances and won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups at City, is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

"Sergio is a very important player for us. Of course, he deserves to go in the best way from this club," Rodri told City's website.

"For me, it would be a dream to achieve this competition with him and the team. It would be the best present for him and everyone."

While Dortmund are packed with top-class talent, including Norway striker Erling Haaland, Rodri said City were not focusing on the threat posed by individual players.

"We analyse them as a team and how they usually play. It's important to know the individuals but we have to be focused on the team," Rodri said.

"There are some players I don't know much about because they are young but they have an unbelievable squad. They show they can score lots of goals. They concede but they're dangerous." 

