Stellenbosch and Chiefs share the spoils in four-goal thriller

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC dished out a stunning second-half performance that produced four quality goals as they settled for a 2-2 DStv Premiership stalemate at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

When they made their way back to the dressing room at the break, it didn’t look like there would be goals but they returned with a better work rate, with Stellenbosch twice taking the lead through Nathan Sinkala and Phathutshedzo Nange.

Chiefs showed composure to claw their way back into the game on two occasions through a well-taken header by substitute Leonardo Castro and a late equaliser by enterprising midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

During the opening exchanges, there were a few notable chances created by both teams, with the likes of Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurković in the forefront for Chiefs.

Stellenbosch also had their attacking moments, mostly through speedy Ashley du Preez, Augustine Dimgba and Júnior Mendieta, but they could not find their way past Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.