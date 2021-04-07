“We knew we were playing a very tough opposition‚ and that they are desperate and could come at us‚” Mngqithi said after Sundowns secured a fifth win in six Premiership matches.

“We wanted to have a very good start. It was unfortunate we could not get an early goal. There were moments where we felt we could have had an early penalty to settle things down.

“And we were very unfortunate to concede the goal we conceded. I still have to check the video because I thought it was offside.

“It put a lot of stress on us‚ because we had to come out‚ and we know they are very dangerous on the counterattack with players like [Thabo] Rakhale and [Thabo] Mnyamane.

“And we had to dig deeper. But we improved the intensity of our game. Maybe that goal helped us to come back to the intensity that is Sundowns. But we were not clinical‚ and our possession at times was not as incisive to create scoring opportunities.

“But I am very impressed with the contribution of coach Rulani when he suggested that we invert our fullbacks to try to get proper diagonals. Because that’s where the goal of [Sphelele] Mkhukise came‚ and Thapelo Morena could have done the same‚ and Lyle Lakay could have easily scored from that situation.