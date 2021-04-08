Tanzanian side Young Africans FC have said that Luc Eymael not only called their fans “monkeys” in an interview but also shouted the racist term at supporters.

The club‚ popularly known as Yanga‚ provided yet another twist to the furious furore surrounding the controversial Belgian as they flatly denied the coach’s claims that an infamous audio clip of the interview was “doctored”.

Chippa United on Monday attempted to hire the former Free State Stars coach Eymael as technical director‚ but backtracked under media‚ public and political pressure on Tuesday.

The coach claimed in an interview on Robert Marawa’s radio show Marawa Sports Worldwide‚ and earlier on Tuesday with TimesLIVE‚ that an audio where Eymael calls Tanzanian football fans “uneducated” and like “monkeys or dogs” was doctored from a conversation surreptitiously recorded at a dinner.

A high-placed source at Tanzanian club confirmed to TimesLIVE that the recording was done by a journalist in an interview‚ pulling Eymael aside after the post-match press conference after Yanga's 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar‚ soon before the coach was fired in July 2020.