Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-0 to CR Belouizdad of Algeria in their uninspiring Caf Champions League group stages clash at Loftus on Friday afternoon.

Sundowns‚ who had already qualified for the quarterfinals next month‚ saw their 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions snapped with this defeat while CR Belouizdad have progressed to the knockout stages.

This was sweet revenge for Belouizdad as they lost 5-1 to Sundowns in the away leg that was played in neutral Tanzania last month.

For the Brazilians‚ this defeat has also put a stain on their home record as they have now suffered their first defeat in the Champions League at Loftus or the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria in almost four years.

In the starting line-up‚ Sundowns’ coaching team gave rare starts to the likes of Brian Onyango‚ Khuliso Mudau‚ George Maluleka‚ captain Hlompho Kekana and Aubrey Modiba and Sibusiso Vilakazi.