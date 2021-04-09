Benni McCarthy for Bafana coach? SA throws its weight behind leading goalscorer
Soccer fans have thrown their weight behind AmaZulu head coach McCarthy's decision to be considered to coach Bafana Bafana.
This week, McCarthy admitted he would like to be among those considered when the next Bafana Bafana coach is chosen.
The coach position has been open since the axing of Molefi Ntseki last week, after he failed to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer said coaching the national team would be one of the highlights of his managing career.
“As a former player and a manager now, you would want to be in charge of the best teams in the country where you are managing,” he said.
“If that comes with the responsibility of taking your national team that's been struggling, it is something I wouldn't rule out.”
McCarthy said, although he loves the day-to-day antics about managing players, the national team was struggling, so if there was a chance to sit in the hot seat, he would think about it.
“I would think hard about it because nothing would make me prouder than to manage my country and qualify us for a World Cup tournament,” said McCarthy.
McCarthy joins former Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler in expressing interest in coaching the team.
However, South African Football Association's (Safa) technical committee has its eyes set on Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Insiders close to the development told TimesLIVE the committee was trying to convince Mosimane to return to Bafana, ahead of the global tournament.
“Of course‚ they [the members of the Technical Committee] are aware that he [Mosimane] is contracted to Al Ahly‚ but their view is that it won’t hurt to engage him and see if he will consider coming to serve his country,” said an insider.
On social media fans encouraged McCarthy's enthusiasm for wanting the position, saying he had nothing to lose.
Last week, TimesLIVE ran a poll asking fans who they thought should be the next Bafana coach and 47.64% voted for McCarthy, while 28.33% voted for Mosimane.
Here is snapshot of what social media users had to say about McCarthy wanting to be the coach.
