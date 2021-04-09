Soccer

Mokwena happy to have a 'new signing' at Sundowns at this stage of the season

09 April 2021 - 12:15
Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi and teammates during a training session at Chloorkop on April 8 2021 in Johannesburg.
Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi and teammates during a training session at Chloorkop on April 8 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has described the return to action of experienced attacking midfielder Sibusiso “Vila” Vilakazi as a signing in the middle of the season.

Vilakazi returned from a long injury lay-off with a goal in Sundowns’ 3-1 DStv Premiership win over second from the bottom Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Tuesday.

“We are very happy to have him back. For us it is like a new signing we have received mid-season because he comes with fresher legs‚” Mokwena said.

“Those fresher legs come with quality and experience‚ particularly as you go towards the end of the season. His availability becomes extremely important for us, and like many others we are happy to have them. Not just because they are good football players but because they are good human beings and Vila epitomises that.”

Billiat‚ Dolly‚ Zwane - Pitso Mosimane's 10 best signings at Mamelodi Sundowns

Throughout his almost eight years of his time at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ former coach Pitso Mosimane signed some of the best players seen in the Premier ...
Sport
6 months ago

Mokwena paid tribute to Vilakazi for having been able to overcome another career-threatening injury because of his strong ability to come back from adversity.

“Just as much as he has suffered a lot of setbacks in his career‚ his bounce-back ability is phenomenal because he has remained steadfast in his self-confidence and belief in his own talents. He relentlessly drives to improve on his performances and also has the support of everybody else.

“Maybe you don’t find it a lot in modern society but Vila is extremely selfless  when others are succeeding and doing well. He is always there to support and encourage them.

Sundowns star Vilakazi extends stay at Chloorkop for four more years

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has extended his stay at Chloorkop for another four years.
Sport
8 months ago

“There is no disputing Vila’s ability from a technical perspective. His profile as a footballer with all his achievements, like Footballer of the Season‚ he has a huge pedigree with regards to the Champions League where he has gained extensive experience on the continent.

“The one thing that a lot of people don’t get is just how good Vila is in the background. That is very important because if you are a good footballer you also need to be a good human being.”

Vilakazi could be key for Sundowns in their Champions League clash against Algerian side CR Belouizdad in their last match of the group stages at Loftus on Friday afternoon (kickoff 3pm).

After failing on Sirino‚ Al Ahly set sights on snatching Shalulile from Sundowns – report

After they failed to sign Gaston Sirino‚ Egyptian giants Al Ahly are reportedly interested in again testing the resolve of Mamelodi Sundowns by ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Why Mngqithi is impressed by colleague Mokwena's idea that led to Sundowns turnaround against TTM

Manqoba Mngqithi has praised the tactical awareness shown by co-coach Rulani Mokwena that he says led to Mamelodi Sundowns creating goal-scoring ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns coach Mngqithi on the well-oiled Sundowns machine: 'We even feel bad when we get a draw'

Mamelodi Sundowns “have a responsibility not to lose a lot of matches” was how coach Manqoba Mngqithi explained his team matching the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer
  2. Robert Marawa after reading Chippa release on coach Eymael debacle: 'I passed ... Soccer
  3. Safa technical committee wants Pitso Mosimane for Bafana job Soccer
  4. Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael set to be shown the door by Chippa ... Soccer
  5. Rulani Mokwena: 'If coach Pitso is really honest‚ I don’t think he wants to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X