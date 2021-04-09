Mokwena happy to have a 'new signing' at Sundowns at this stage of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has described the return to action of experienced attacking midfielder Sibusiso “Vila” Vilakazi as a signing in the middle of the season.

Vilakazi returned from a long injury lay-off with a goal in Sundowns’ 3-1 DStv Premiership win over second from the bottom Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Tuesday.

“We are very happy to have him back. For us it is like a new signing we have received mid-season because he comes with fresher legs‚” Mokwena said.

“Those fresher legs come with quality and experience‚ particularly as you go towards the end of the season. His availability becomes extremely important for us, and like many others we are happy to have them. Not just because they are good football players but because they are good human beings and Vila epitomises that.”