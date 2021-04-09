R120m facelift to restore Pretoria’s famous Caledonian Stadium

Famous Caledonian Stadium in the city centre of Pretoria is to be restored to its former glory.

City of Tshwane (COT) Executive Mayor Randall Williams has confirmed that the once-thriving facility will be upgraded in phases over the next three years to the tune of R120m.

Professional football has not been played at the home of Arcadia Shepherds for more than a decade and that is set to change in 2024 when the project is expected to be concluded.

In recent years‚ SuperSport United have showed interest in using the facility as their preferred home venue as they struggle to pull desirable crowds at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.