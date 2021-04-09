R120m facelift to restore Pretoria’s famous Caledonian Stadium
Famous Caledonian Stadium in the city centre of Pretoria is to be restored to its former glory.
City of Tshwane (COT) Executive Mayor Randall Williams has confirmed that the once-thriving facility will be upgraded in phases over the next three years to the tune of R120m.
Professional football has not been played at the home of Arcadia Shepherds for more than a decade and that is set to change in 2024 when the project is expected to be concluded.
In recent years‚ SuperSport United have showed interest in using the facility as their preferred home venue as they struggle to pull desirable crowds at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
“Today I led a sod-turning ceremony that marks the official opening of the construction site to rebuild Caledonian Stadium. Caledonian Stadium forms part of a rich and integral section of our history and sporting culture in Tshwane‚” Williams said.
“The Caledonian Multipurpose Stadium‚ which was founded in 1903‚ was specifically built for Arcadia Shepherds. The site used to be administered by the Caledonian Society from the late 1800s and the stadium’s name is derived from this group.
“In 1916‚ the society sold the land to the Pretoria municipality on the condition that the facility should be reserved for the sport of football‚” added Williams.
Over the years‚ Caledonian Stadium has seen household names like Thomas Hlongwane‚ Noel Cousins‚ Stan Lapot‚ Deshi Bhaktawer‚ Mark Fish‚ Thomas Madigage‚ Edward Motale‚ Mark Evans and Mark Anderson perform there.
It was also at Caledonian Stadium where former Banyana Banyana captain and striker Portia Modise scored her first international goal.
“We made a promise to ensure that we refurbish the stadium‚” Williams said.
The mayor committed to a plan that will ensure that the stadium is upgraded as follows:
- renovating the existing stadium to Premium Soccer League (PSL) standards;
- creating an economically self-sustainable football precinct;
- providing a new soccer museum and a multipurpose hall with a sport retail shop in order to attract tourists;
- renovating the existing clubhouse to a new sports bar that can be leased to generate income;
- creating a new five-a-side soccer facility and
- creating a new skate park for inner city skating.
“It is of the utmost importance that we as the City ensure that we invest in our sporting facilities. These are key points of recreation that provide significant benefits to our communities and provide opportunities for young people to hone and develop their sporting skills‚” concluded Williams.