Cape Town City end eight-match winless run dispatching of SuperSport

Badi’s antics were indeed the “highlight” of what was otherwise a very poor first 45 minutes that saw SuperSport‚ without their leading goal scorers in Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ failing to take a single shot on goal for the entire half.

There was‚ however‚ no question mark on City’s second goal in the 64th minute‚ nor Mpho Makola and Morris’s tap-in in the 84th minute.

Makola fired in his first goal of the season after exciting team play that involved Bradley Ralani and Thabo Nodada before the former Orlando Pirates midfielder beat Ronwen Williams inside the area.

Morris benefitted from SuperSport’s poor defending of a corner kick‚ pushing the ball in after getting an assist from Thamsanqa Mkhize.

Both teams came to this clash on the back of poor form and it was only because of their better results in the early rounds of the season and the struggles of those underneath them that they had held on to their positions in the top half of the table.

City had only picked up five points in a winless run in which they lost three and drew five‚ while SuperSport were also winless in five league matches‚ their last victory coming at home against City (2-1) towards the end of February.