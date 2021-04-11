Sombre Sundowns reeling ahead of tricky date with Chippa: 'We have not felt like this in a very long time'

Mamelodi Sundowns have become so accustomed to winning that they have still not come to terms with the defeat they suffered in their last match a few days ago.

The Brazilians are still reeling after their unexpected 0-2 defeat to CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League at Loftus on Friday as the determined Algerians ended their 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The result will have motivated Chippa United to attempt a shock of their own as they face the shell-shocked premiership champions next in a domestic league match on Monday afternoon.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena conceded on Sunday that they are yet to wrap their heads around the surprise defeat and need to get over it very quickly as Chippa will happily take advantage of the situation if they allow the setback to continue to paralyse them.

“Ja‚ we face Chippa United on the back of a defeat [to CR Belouizdad]‚" he said.

“We have not felt like this in a very long time and the mood [in the camp] is extremely sombre. There is of course a feeling of unhappiness in and around the work space.

“But it is OK‚ this is how we have to test our resolve‚ this is how we have to test our mental fortitude. Where are we‚ can we bounce back? Because it is not in failing that you are tested‚ but it is how you react after the failure‚ and after the fall how quickly do you get up and arrest the situation.

“That is what you have got to do‚ we have got to arrest the situation and feel the pain. The pain is good because it drives you to not be in that space again. So we try to work and focus on the next one.”

Mokwena said the coaching changes at Chippa in the last couple of days would make planning for the tumultuous Eastern Cape side very difficult.