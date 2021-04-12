Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz tell Safa they want the Bafana Bafana coaching job

The next Bafana Bafana coach will either be Frenchman Philippe Troussier or Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

Highly placed insiders told TimesLIVE that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is still the favourite for the job, but should he tell the SA Football Association [Safa] “to go jump in a lake as many expect him to‚ Troussier and Queiroz will come into the equation”.

The insider told TimesLIVE that the two coaches contacted Safa and said they want the job.

“This is clear‚ they [Troussier and Queiroz] want the job and the players will respect them.”

Safa are in a desperate race against time to find a coach after sacking Molefi Ntseki last month.

The new man will need to hit the ground running as the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers start in June.