But the MTN8 champions still have a chance at a double‚ or even treble‚ as Sunday’s 3-0 home win against Al Ahli Benghazi means Bucs top Group A in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Zinnbauer was asked about Pirates’ nine-match slump‚ where injuries played a part in a lot of chopping and changing‚ and the subsequent far more successful 18 matches‚ where he and assistant Fadlu Davids appear to have gotten their combinations working much better.

“It’s always not so easy when you have lost key players. Last week it was Thabang Monare‚ you lost Thembinkosi Lorch in the first [weeks of the season]‚ and then it was Zakhele Lepasa‚ then Tshegofatso Mabasa‚” he said. “These were all players who were giving us a good performance on what we want in the system. In the past then you had not one striker on the bench‚ not one starting‚ and then you have to change the system a bit.

“We cannot‚ like a typical ‘9’ like Lepasa or Mabasa‚ and then you have Lorch there‚ then say you will play the same. And that’s always what you have to manage as a coach – it’s not a problem. “And now you cannot train for the last weeks or month‚ with 11 players [on international duty for the Fifa dates]. And people will say‚ ‘Now you have breaks and you have time to improve the team’.