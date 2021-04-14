Safa meets on Wednesday to finalise Bafana coach shortlist

The process of finding the new Bafana Bafana coach will gather momentum when the SA Football Association (Safa) Technical Committee reconvenes on Wednesday to come up with a shortlist.

After their meeting, the committee is expected to have narrowed down the search to three names of coaches who will be in line to replace Molefi Ntseki, who was fired after Bafana failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“You are correct, the technical committee reconvenes on Wednesday to go ahead with the process of searching for the new Bafana Bafana coach,” said Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi.