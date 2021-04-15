Now it's all about points in the PSL for Gavin Hunt and battling Kaizer Chiefs

“They are a physical team and are a hard-running team‚ so we have to work hard to get the points. The other thing is that it’s a day game and the heat is different from where we come from‚ but we will have to adjust and do our best.”

Hunt has a decision to make at goalkeeper‚ where Itumeleng Khune showed signs of his old self in a standout performance in Conakry‚ while Daniel Akpeyi was suspended in the Champions League but is available in the PSL. The same applies to key striker Samir Nurković‚ who would seem to have an easier path back into the starting XI.

“There are places we can make changes and there are places we can’t. We will look at the team that played in Guinea and maybe make one or two changes for this afternoon’s game if necessary. We’ll see how it goes after this morning’s review‚” Hunt said.

“Baroka are right behind us and we need to get away from them on the log. We need to make the two games we have in hand count and move away from the teams that are near us in the standings.