TTM stun fancied Sundowns to book a place in Nedbank Cup final

18 April 2021 - 18:17 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will now play Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup final on May 8 2021.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) caused one of the biggest upsets in recent history by dumping defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup at the semifinal stage.

The match was tied 0-0 after 120 minutes of exciting football at Loftus but TTM prevailed 6-5 after sudden death of the shoot-outs where man-of-the-match Washington Arubi saved Hlompho Kekana’s penalty kick.

This result means that the Nedbank Cup final will be between TTM and Chippa United who will both be playing in the their first final on May 8 at a venue to be announced by the PSL this week.

TTM’s penalties were scored by Lehlohonolo Nonyane‚ Alfred Ndengane‚ Joseph Molongoane‚ Edwin Madhanaga‚ Mogakolodi Ngele and Thembisani Nevhulamba.

For Sundowns‚ they scored through Lyle Lakay‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Ricardo Nascimento‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Themba Zwane while Kekana was saved by Arubi who also pulled off stunning saves throughout the match.

For Sundowns‚ who were playing in their 4th match in 10 days following outings with CR Belouizdad of Algeria‚ Chippa United and Orlando Pirates‚ they shift their focus to the league with a daunting trip to second-placed AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The programme is not as punishing for TTM who only return back to league action with a trip to Cape Town City on Saturday where they will be involved in their battle to get out of the relegation zone.

In the opening 20 minutes‚ Sundowns dominated possession and chances through the likes of Gaston Sirino‚ Lesedi Kapinga‚ Themba Zwane‚ Peter Shalulile and Sphelele Mkhulise.

The most notable chance of the opening exchanges fell for Kapinga whose close range curling shot flew straight into the save hands of Arubi.

It was not all about Sundowns as TTM had their on the attack with former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie‚ Mnyamane and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Celimpilo Ngema causing problems.

Sundowns attacked TTM immediately from the restart when Mkhulise floated the ball over advancing Arubi after he connected with a long pass from Morena but his goal bound effort cleared off the line by defender Ngengane.

Sundowns missed out on an opportunity of taking the lead after 54 minutes when the usually reliable and ruthless Zwane blasted his shot over the crossbar from close range after 54 minutes.

After 68 minutes‚ referee Jelly Chavani ignored intense protestations from Sundowns players for a penalty after TTM defender Diamond Thopola tackled Sirino in the box.

There was another questionable moment from Chavani during extra-time when he waved play-on after Brian Onyango appeared to bring down goal bound Nevhulamba in the box.

Arubi was called into a stunning one handed save three minutes from the end of regulation time by a thumping shot form substitute Vilakazi and he was at his best early in extra time to deny Lakay from a corner kick.

