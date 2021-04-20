Baroka condemn relegation-threatened Chippa United to another defeat

Chilli Boys caretaker coach Siyabulela Gwambi came to the match with his back against the wall after losing his first league match on the bench against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

There was hope Chippa would rediscover their form in the league after beating first division side Pretoria Callies in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at the weekend to qualify for a first-ever final. But that appearance against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Free State on May 8 did not serve as motivation for the Gqeberha side when they failed to transfer their amazing cup form to league engagements.

Though in control of this match at times‚ Chippa didn’t create enough clear-cut chances to trouble Oscarine Masuluke in the Baroka goal.

Instead it was Baroka who took the lead when Watenga misplaced his pass in the 40th minute and Mosele took one touch to control the ball before slipping it between the Ugandan goalkeeper’s legs to hand the home side their sixth league defeat in 10 matches. It was three defeats in a row for Chippa following Tuesday's result.

Trigger-happy Chippa boss Chippa Mpengesi may well feel the need to acquire his third full-time coach this season as his side‚ with seven games to finish the season‚ remain second from bottom and only four points away from Black Leopards‚ who occupy the bottom spot with 13 points.