Soccer

Mulenga eyes prized Sundowns scalp as AmaZulu welcome premiership leaders

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
20 April 2021 - 13:59
Augustine Mulenga of AmaZulu challenged by Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on November 222020 in Pretoria.
Augustine Mulenga of AmaZulu challenged by Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on November 222020 in Pretoria.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

AmaZulu host premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in a match Augustine Mulenga hopes will close the gap between the two sides when they meet at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Zambian international said beating Sundowns‚ who have won the league title three times in the last three seasons‚ would signal the second-placed AmaZulu's intent as serious title contenders this season.

“Everyone has been pushing and looking forward to this game against Sundowns‚” said the former Orlando Pirates striker.

“I’m also looking forward to it because it’s a big game‚ and the three points are going to take us closer to them [Sundowns]. They are the league leaders and I’m looking forward to the game.”

TTM stun fancied Sundowns to book a place in Nedbank Cup final

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) caused one of the biggest upsets in recent history by dumping defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns out of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy's charges have had a fabulous run and won their last six league matches to move to second place ahead of Wednesday’s meeting against the defending champions‚ who have an advantage of six points and two games over the Durban club.

AmaZulu are unbeaten in 12 league matches and Mulenga‚ who has contributed nine assists and four goals in the league‚ said they have a chance to close the gap if they beat the Brazilians on Wednesday.

The Zambian is pleased with his form after struggling to maintain a regular starting berth at Pirates last season.

“Each player has his duty on the field and what I’m always looking forward to is if I don’t score, at least I can assist‚" he said.

“That makes me happy because it means I’m doing something for the team. Sundowns are a good team and what I can emphasise to my teammates is that we must not make a lot of mistakes.

“Sundowns can use those mistakes to beat us. We can also [force] them to make mistakes and then use those mistakes to collect maximum points.”

Mngqithi tries to make sense of it all after TTM dumped favourites Sundowns out of cup

As he surveyed the wreckage after their exit in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at the hands of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM)‚ Mamelodi ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Playing alongside Lehlohonolo Majoro‚ Bongi Ntuli‚ Siphelele Mthembu and Luvuyo Memela in Usuthu’s attack-prone system‚ Mulenga has been key for McCarthy and linked up with the strikers‚ including scoring vital goals himself.

A win for Usuthu‚ who were initially just aiming for a top four finish after a number of years fighting relegation under the previous owners‚ would take them to within three points below Sundowns.

The Brazilians also face a tough match against last season’s runner-up Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

Zinnbauer aims to move on quickly from Pirates’ 4-1 embarrassment to Sundowns

After the heavy 4-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has turned his attention to the final push in the DStv ...
Sport
3 days ago

Benni McCarthy sets AmaZulu alight: ‘I’m just happy for the Zulu nation’

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has said he is just “happy for the Zulu nation” as his team sit in unheard of territory in second place in the DStv ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. New Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday: Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the ... Soccer
  2. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  3. Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa threatens to ban Cricket SA Cricket
  4. TTM stun fancied Sundowns to book a place in Nedbank Cup final Soccer
  5. Jordaan’s injunction: Directive to get best coach available for Bafana, ... Sport

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X