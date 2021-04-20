Mulenga eyes prized Sundowns scalp as AmaZulu welcome premiership leaders

AmaZulu host premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in a match Augustine Mulenga hopes will close the gap between the two sides when they meet at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Zambian international said beating Sundowns‚ who have won the league title three times in the last three seasons‚ would signal the second-placed AmaZulu's intent as serious title contenders this season.

“Everyone has been pushing and looking forward to this game against Sundowns‚” said the former Orlando Pirates striker.

“I’m also looking forward to it because it’s a big game‚ and the three points are going to take us closer to them [Sundowns]. They are the league leaders and I’m looking forward to the game.”