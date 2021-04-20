No exact timeline for Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch to make his return from injury

There appears to be some doubt on the exact timeline for Orlando Pirates’ key attacker Thembinkosi Lorch to make his long-awaited return from injury‚ with coach Josef Zinnbauer admitting he is not entirely clear on it.

Zinnbauer said what he does know is Lorch will not be available when Pirates meet Algerian outfit ES Setif — with whom they drew 0-0 in their 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup Group A opener in neutral Ghana — at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (kickoff 3pm).

Lorch has been out with an abductor strain injury since limping off in the 28th minute of Pirates’ 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 28.

Before that the Bafana Bafana international last played a full game in a 2-0 home win against Cape Town City on February 9.