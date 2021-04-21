AmaZulu, Sundowns share the points in entertaining goalless draw

So tempestuous was the match that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was lucky not to be given his marching orders after he sarcastically applauded match official Jelly Chavani after he gave him a yellow card in the first half.

In the closing stages, Sundowns coach Steve Komphela had to intervene to separate McCarthy and Sundowns stand-in captain Mosa Lebusa who squared off on the touchline in one of the many heated moments.

Both McCarthy and the Sundowns coaching trio of Manqiba Mngqithi, Komphela and Rulani Mokwena will view this result as two points dropped as they both had good scoring chances.

Sundowns return to action with another high-profile fixture against rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus on Sunday where they will be looking to protect their unbeaten record while AmaZulu host TS Galaxy on Saturday.

There was nothing much separating the two teams after the opening two minutes as they attacked each with other with Austin Mulenga, Sphelele Mthembu and Thabo Qalinge for AmaZulu.

Sundowns also threatened their hosts through their attacking kingpins Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe and Peter Shalulile but they could not trouble AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

AmaZulu came closest to opening the scoring after 53 minutes when Mulenga used his power to bulldoze Rushine de Reuck and Maboe inside the box but his final shot ricocheted off the upright with Denis Onyango beaten.