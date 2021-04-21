Soccer

Desperate Chippa set to employ Vladislav Heric as technical adviser

21 April 2021 - 11:06 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Chippa United owner-chairman Siviwe Mpengesi is a concerned man with his club struggling to pull out of the relegation zone.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chippa United are set to announce the appointment of experienced coach Vladislav Heric as the team's technical adviser on Wednesday.

Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi has roped in the 54-year-old Serbian coach in a desperate attempt to save his sinking ship from relegation this season.

The Gqeberha side have sunk even deeper into the relegation zone after Tuesday’s night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Baroka at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chippa have now gone 10 matches in the league without a win and are placed 15th on the log with 17 points after 23 games.

Former Bay United coach Heric returned to the metro in 2018 to save the same Chippa team that were fighting relegation at the time.

He won the battle and led the club to a decent 10th finish‚ but the coach was sacked and former mentor Dan Malesela was announced as his successor for the new season.

“The club is always looking to reinforce expertise within the club for the remaining league matches and also for the Cup final‚" said club media liaison officer Sisa Majola.

“Should there be any confirmation we will announce it to the public quite soon.”

