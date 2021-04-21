Soccer

Liverpool owner John Henry apologises after Super League turmoil

21 April 2021 - 10:09 By Reuters
Liverpool owner John Henry has apologised Juergen Klopp.
HEADACHE Liverpool owner John Henry has apologised Juergen Klopp.
Image: Reuters/Laurence Griffiths

Liverpool's principal owner John Henry apologised to supporters and to manager Juergen Klopp on Wednesday for the disruption caused by the club's involvement in the formation of the European Super League.

Liverpool was among the six Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League but withdrew on Tuesday amid a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies Uefa and Fifa.  

"I'm sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days," Henry said in a video on the club's website.

"It's something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have."

MORE:

Free State Stadium to host Nedbank Cup final

The Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein will host the Nedbank Cup final between Tshakuma FC and Chippa United on May 8.
Sport
1 day ago

Breakaway Super League announced in storm of criticism

Twelve of Europe's top football clubs launched a breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is certain to be a bitter battle for control of the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday after 17 months in charge of the London club and six days before they will appear ...
Sport
1 day ago

Celtic and Swallows slug out an entertaining draw in Bloem

Bloemfontein Celtic and Swallows FC slugged out a competitive and pleasing-to-the-eye 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Manchester United greats Beckham, Cantona oppose Super League plans

Manchester United greats David Beckham and Eric Cantona have added their voices to the barrage of criticism directed at plans for a breakaway ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Soulless', 'absolute disgrace': ex-players slam Super League

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said plans for a breakaway Super League launched by 12 of Europe's top clubs were "soulless" and expected a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Baroka condemn relegation-threatened Chippa United to another defeat

Baroka FC improved their chances of finishing inside the top eight for the first time since the Limpopo side's elevation to the top flight of SA ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. New Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday: Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the ... Soccer
  2. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  3. TTM stun fancied Sundowns to book a place in Nedbank Cup final Soccer
  4. Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa threatens to ban Cricket SA Cricket
  5. More reaction to major European clubs announcing a breakaway Super League Soccer

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X