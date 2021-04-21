Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt desperately wanted to collect maximum points against Cape Town City on Wednesday evening as he still habours hopes of at least finishing in the top five of the standings in his maiden season at the helm at Amakhosi.

But a 2-1 defeat to City at the FNB Stadium did not provide Chiefs with the confident boost they sought‚ given they have a tricky meeting against premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Sunday that could see Hunt’s dream evaporating into thin air.

Chiefs suffered their seventh defeat of the season on Wednesday and they have dropped back to 11th place on the table‚ just 11 points away from bottom-placed Black Leopards with eight games to go in what has been one of their most disastrous campaigns in the PSL era.

City had the possession and could have benefitted when a stray clearance by Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo rolled kindly on to Tasrreq Morrish's path‚ but the gangling striker shot the early chance well over the bar in the 18th minute.