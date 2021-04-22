Itumeleng Khune catches heat after Amakhosi's defeat by Cape Town City - 'this club is finished'
Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans have singled out goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after the team suffered another defeat, against Cape Town City at FNB stadium on Wednesday night.
City's Tashreeq Morris and Amethyst Bradley Ralani scored 22 and 52 minutes into the match, putting Amakhosi under pressure to score two goals to at least draw.
The pressure came from on and off the field as fans lashed out at the team on social media.
These guys want us dead stru. 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/AVRjndCzC1— Mr Moneymele Sir 🌍 (@SphiweMC) April 21, 2021
Sixty-seven minutes in, Kearyn Baccus gave Chiefs fans a glimmer of hope when he scored but his efforts were not enough, as they failed to score an equaliser, crushing coach Gavin Hunt's hopes of collecting maximum points against their Cape Town opponents.
Amakhosi sunk to 11th spot on the PSL log with 25 points, while Cape Town City, with 33 points, are seventh.
Fans largely blamed Khune, saying he has lost his touch and should consider stepping down. Here are some reactions:
Khune just stood there and didn't attempt to make a save. It tells u about mindset players have, they lost all hope— Tau Tau (@TseraneThuso) April 21, 2021
Itumeleng Khune is like ANC they don't know when to give way for new blood— Smanga_M.G (@SmangaSELOWA) April 21, 2021
That first goal Chiefs conceded, tells you a story about the Journey of Itumeleng Khune. It went under his armpit. The writing is on the wall. Man has reached an end— Sheikh Bilal (@Master_P_61703) April 21, 2021
Khune is FINISHED, my goodness.— Luu Kubheka (@WasOnce_Skinny) April 22, 2021
😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/sLyy8jGhLk
He just stood and watched. Didn't even try to get to it.... pic.twitter.com/8mt4l9Ksmm— Mothomatepetepe (@Mothomatepetepe) April 21, 2021