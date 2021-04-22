Soccer

Itumeleng Khune catches heat after Amakhosi's defeat by Cape Town City - 'this club is finished'

22 April 2021 - 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is catching heat after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Cape Town City on Wednesday night.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans have singled out goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after the team suffered  another defeat, against Cape Town City at FNB stadium on Wednesday night.

City's Tashreeq Morris and Amethyst Bradley Ralani scored 22 and 52 minutes into the match, putting Amakhosi under pressure to score two goals to at least draw.

The pressure came from on and off the field as fans lashed out at the team on social media. 

Sixty-seven minutes in, Kearyn Baccus gave Chiefs fans a glimmer of hope when he scored but his efforts were not enough, as they failed to score an equaliser, crushing coach Gavin Hunt's hopes of collecting maximum points against their Cape Town opponents.

Amakhosi sunk to 11th spot on the PSL log with 25 points, while Cape Town City, with 33 points, are seventh.

Fans largely blamed Khune, saying he has lost his touch and should consider stepping down. Here are some reactions: 

