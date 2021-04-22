Soccer

Man City chief Soriano apologises to fans for Super League 'anguish'

22 April 2021 - 09:23 By Reuters
Ferran Soriano the Chief Executive Officer of Manchester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Ferran Soriano the Chief Executive Officer of Manchester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano apologised to supporters for the "disappointment, frustration and anguish" caused by the club's involvement in the European Super League.

City were the first of the 12 founders to officially back out of the competition on Tuesday amid a storm of protests from fans, players and the British government, with the other five English clubs quickly following suit.

Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday the Super League could no longer go ahead after the English clubs withdrew but Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was adamant that the project was not dead.

"I'm sorry it has taken a little time but the circumstances have been somewhat exceptional," British media quoted Soriano as saying in a letter to supporters.

"When we makes choices and decisions, we do so with the best interests of the club ... However in making that choice we failed to remind ourselves of the unbreakable link between passion of our fans and right to have the opportunity to earn success.

"The board deeply regrets taking a decision that lost sight of the historic values of the club. We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the last 72 hours."

Soriano said that the club's owners, chairman, board and staff were committed to ensuring the well-being of the English and European football pyramids.

"We will embrace the opportunity to earn back the full trust of stakeholders and football family in general," he added. 

Most read

  1. New Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday: Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the ... Soccer
  2. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  3. Mpho Maleka gives insight into the plan TTM used to dump Sundowns out of the ... Soccer
  4. Pirates held by Setif at Orlando, but edge closer to Confed quarters Soccer
  5. More misery for coach Gavin Hunt as Kaizer Chiefs are beaten by Cape Town City ... Soccer

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X