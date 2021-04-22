Man Utd fans protest against Glazers at club's training ground

A small group of Manchester United fans gathered outside the club's training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family's ownership as the backlash continued after their involvement in the breakaway European Super League.

United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the new venture before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

"At approximately 9:00 am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground," United said in a statement. "The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."