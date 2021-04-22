AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has downplayed his touchline altercation with Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa during the highly charged and entertaining league match between the two sides on Wednesday.

McCarthy‚ who was already on a yellow card after he was cautioned by referee Jelly Chavani in the first half‚ had a stand-off with Lebusa in the closing stages of the drawn encounter‚ leading to Sundowns Steve Komphela stepping in to intervene as things threatened to get out of hand.

“Argh‚ it was emotions running high in the game but there was no swearing or anything like that between us‚” said McCarthy‚ who has guided Usuthu to third sport on the DStv Premiership standings with seven matches remain in their season.