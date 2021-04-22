Soccer

Swallows FC postpones big announcement of a major new sponsorship from Telkom

22 April 2021 - 11:41 By Marc Strydom
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Bahwiti Investments MD David Mogashoa during the Marawa Sports Worldwide Show hosted by Robert Marawa at Radio 2000 on August 1 2019 in Johannesburg.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Bahwiti Investments MD David Mogashoa during the Marawa Sports Worldwide Show hosted by Robert Marawa at Radio 2000 on August 1 2019 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Swallows FC have postponed their big announcement that was set for Thursday‚ where they were expected to announce a major new sponsorship from Telkom.

A statement from a public relations company organising the media announcement did not specify when it would be rescheduled to.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances‚ the Swallows FC press conference scheduled for Thursday‚ April 22‚ has been postponed until further notice‚” the statement read.

“On behalf of Swallows FC we apologise for any inconvenience. We will communicate new dates in due time.”

Swallows’ media officer Sibonelo Mathenjwa could not say what the reason was for the postponement‚ or when the briefing would be rescheduled. “I don’t know the reason‚” Mathenjwa said.

TimesLIVE had been reliably informed that the press conference was called to announce a shirt sponsorship for the Birds from telecommunications giant Telkom.

