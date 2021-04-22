Swallows FC have postponed their big announcement that was set for Thursday‚ where they were expected to announce a major new sponsorship from Telkom.

A statement from a public relations company organising the media announcement did not specify when it would be rescheduled to.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances‚ the Swallows FC press conference scheduled for Thursday‚ April 22‚ has been postponed until further notice‚” the statement read.