Soccer

Zidane hails Real matchwinner Benzema

22 April 2021 - 09:34 By Reuters
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal with team mates during the La Liga Santander match between Cadiz CF and Real Madrid at Estadio Ramon de Carranza on April 21, 2021 in Cadiz, Spain.
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal with team mates during the La Liga Santander match between Cadiz CF and Real Madrid at Estadio Ramon de Carranza on April 21, 2021 in Cadiz, Spain.
Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed forward Karim Benzema after the Frenchman's double in their 3-0 victory over Cadiz sent them top of La Liga.

Benzema's goals also put him level with club legend Raul Gonzalez as having scored against 35 different La Liga opponents throughout his career in Spain.

"I'm really pleased with what he's doing. He's such an important player for us, for our game, not only scoring goals, but he helps bring so many others into play," Zidane said.

"We are enjoying him and I really hope Real Madrid can continue enjoying him a lot longer.

"He's so important for getting in between the lines, and he can be found so easily. And then when he scores, perfect."

Benzema netted the opener from the penalty spot - the first time the reigning champions have been awarded a spot-kick in La Liga since October - after VAR spotted a foul on Vinicius.

He then showed the other side to his game as his run and cross teed up Alvaro Odriozola for a maiden senior league goal.

The victory took Real top of the table on 70 points, above Atletico Madrid - who have played a match fewer - due to their superior head-to-head record. 

Most read

  1. New Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday: Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the ... Soccer
  2. 'I had to pinch myself, it was ridiculous': Beast on making tons of money in ... Rugby
  3. Mpho Maleka gives insight into the plan TTM used to dump Sundowns out of the ... Soccer
  4. Pirates held by Setif at Orlando, but edge closer to Confed quarters Soccer
  5. More misery for coach Gavin Hunt as Kaizer Chiefs are beaten by Cape Town City ... Soccer

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X