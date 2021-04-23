“If they win the league we will congratulate them for the championship, but you know it is not over until it’s over. We are challenging ourselves every day to be better and to get to a level where we can be happy within ourselves.

“If you look at the difference between our squad and that of Sundowns‚ they have quality‚ strength and everything. Competing against them is extremely difficult but when we play against them we don’t look at those aspects that happen outside the pitch.

“We look at 11 players against 11, where the ones with the biggest hearts‚ the most desire and the willingness will take the fight to the other. That’s how we look at things and the performance against them on Wednesday showed that we didn’t have respect for the opposition.

“We believe that we can compete with them because we are sharing the pitch‚ and I think we have what it takes to compete, but they are in a better position. They are six points ahead of us and they have two games in hand but the situation can change in the coming days.”

McCarthy‚ who arrived to replace Ayanda Dlamini as AmaZulu coach in December‚ said the Durban team are making good progress and will be better after he takes charge of preseason for the 2021-22 season.

“We are making good progress‚ you must remember I never had preseason with this team. I never had the opportunity to instil the mindset and the mentality because I got them a quarter way into the season. I had to quickly turn things around and it has been good.