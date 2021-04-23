“We started Vision 2022 in January 2014 in Cape Town. Because since we got from September [2013‚ when Jordaan was elected] to January [2014] we made an analysis of what the things were we needed to fix.

“Now‚ also‚ we had to fix the financial problems in Safa‚ we had to fix the administrative problems in Safa‚ and we eventually found a CEO [Motlanthe] who I think is doing an incredible job.

“Under his watch we have made tremendous progress. And he has the energy.

“Because though the president gets blamed it’s not the president that does these things. I don’t open academies‚ I don’t do these things.

“We say‚ ‘Here is the programme‚ it is the administration that must implement them’. And when the administration fails to implement‚ of course the buck stops with the president.

“But you then have to get back. And that’s why I’m saying we have‚ eventually‚ a CEO who understands the urgency of this issue.”

Dennis Mumble and Gay Mokoena‚ who both served as CEOs under Jordaan‚ the latter in an acting capacity‚ both last year sent reports to Safa’s NEC that were leaked to the media that made startling accusations of abuse of office and lack of implementation of plans against the Safa president.

Bafana‚ hit by withdrawals of European-based players to their squad after a Fifa directive related to Covid-19 instructed that clubs did not have to release players‚ lost 2-0 to Sudan in Omdurman on March 28‚ where a draw would have seen them reach the Nations Cup.

SA are up against it to qualify for the 2022 World Cup‚ where the qualifiers start in June. They are drawn in Group G with Ghana‚ Zimbabwe and Ethiopia‚ all of whom qualified for Cameroon 2021. Bafana lost 2-0 away and drew 0-0 against a severely depleted Ghana in the Nations Cup qualifiers.