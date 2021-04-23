Soccer

Safa postpones Bafana coach announcement

23 April 2021 - 20:33 By Marc Strydom
Safa president Danny Jordaan has said no expense will be spared finding the right candidate to be the new Bafana Bafana coach. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The SA Football Association’s (Safa) expected announcement of its new Bafana Bafana head coach on Saturday has been postponed.

Safa posted a brief statement on their media WhatsApp group on Friday night that the postponement was due to international “Covid-19 travel issues”.

This all but confirms the new coach will be a foreigner. TimesLIVE this week reported, from sources, that Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, Frenchman Herve Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos were the names left on the Safa technical committee’s shortlist.

Safa’s statement read: “The Bafana Bafana coach announcement scheduled for Saturday, 24 April 2021 has been postponed due to global Covid-19 travel issues.

“We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided on this page. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Safa’s national executive committee (NEC) were to meet at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Saturday to confirm the new coaching appointment, after which an announcement would have been made.

The new Bafana coach replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was released from his contract on March 31 following the national team’s failure to reach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Safa president Danny Jordaan has said that the association will spare no expense hiring the right coach for the job.

