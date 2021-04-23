Veteran ex-Sundowns administrator Peter Koutroulis resurfaces at ambitious Sekhukhune

Ambitious GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United have roped in veteran administrator Peter Koutroulis as their football manager.

The flamboyant Koutroulis has extensive experience in football management of more than 30 years having worked at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Thanda Royal Zulu‚ Mpumalanga Black Aces and Chippa United.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to officially welcome My Peter Koutroulis to the Babina Noko family. He joins the club in the capacity of football manager‚” said Sekhukhune United Executive Chairman Simon Malatji.

