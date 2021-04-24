Sundowns smiling as Swallows and Pirates cancel each other out

It was that sort of afternoon at Dobsonville Stadium where neither Swallows FC nor Orlando Pirates teams did enough to win their 1-1 DStv Premiership encounter.

After they took an early lead first half lead through an own goal by Pirates’ stand-in captain Thulani Hlatshwayo in the 15th minute‚ Swallows did not capitalise on their momentum to get the insurance goal.

Pirates‚ who levelled matters through a header by substitute attacker Tshegofatso Mabasa 15 minutes from time‚ ended the match on the front foot but they could not find the winning goal.

Both coaches of the original Soweto derby will rue the two points they dropped here at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto as they have lost considerable ground on runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.