WATCH | From 1996 to 2021 - Bafana, what happened!?

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
24 April 2021 - 07:00

As Bafana Bafana await the announcement of yet another new coach, we take a look at what’s happened to the team since the 1996 glory days.

After being dumped out of the AFCON 2021 by defeat to Sudan in March, Bafana Bafana has fallen to 75th in the FIFA world rankings. Many South Africans took to social media to vent their frustration with the national team, resulting in the firing of coach Molefi Ntseki.

We asked four sport journalists what they believe are the problem areas within Bafana and how they would fix the national team.

SAZI HADEBE | Jordaan’s years at Safa feel like the Zuma years in office — wasted

It’s hard to get excited about the new Bafana coach when Safa has more fundamental matters to address
2 days ago

New Bafana coach to be unveiled on Saturday: Queiroz‚ Renard and Broos are the last men standing

The new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced on Saturday and the South African Football Association (Safa) have begun talks with the three men who ...
