Soccer

Benni McCarthy keeps his eye on the prize as AmaZulu march on

26 April 2021 - 10:38 By Marc Strydom
Benni McCarthy says his team will push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way to the end of the season and is pleased with how AmaZulu are progressing.
Benni McCarthy says his team will push Mamelodi Sundowns all the way to the end of the season and is pleased with how AmaZulu are progressing.
Image: TWITTER/AMAZULU

It says something that AmaZulu were disappointed to draw against an awe-inspiring Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and then able to maintain their level of intensity to relatively comfortably dispatch of a ninth-placed TS Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday.

Benni McCarthy has said that his team‚ who find themselves in unheard of territory in second place well into the final third of the DStv Premiership season having previously finished highest in seventh‚ are going to aim to keep notching results to keep the pressure on leaders Sundowns‚ and see what happens.

Usuthu did just that in clinical fashion largely overwhelming Owen Da Gama’s off colour Galaxy‚ who slipped to a fourth defeat in succession‚ in a first half where AmaZulu profited from Lehlohonolo Majoro’s brace‚ then consolidating in the second.

It is often difficult to maintain intensity from meetings against the glamour teams to mid-table opposition‚ yet AmaZulu‚ with their sixth win in seven games‚ continue to notch results no matter who they are up against.

McCarthy‚ afterwards‚ admitted his enthusiasm at the professionalism with which his players are currently going about their business.

Benni McCarthy vows AmaZulu will push Sundowns all the way for the title

Though they are outsiders to win the DStv Premiership‚ AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has vowed that his team are going to push leaders Mamelodi ...
Sport
3 days ago

That AmaZulu should have been disappointed to have drawn their previous match‚ also at Kings Park‚ 0-0 against the winning machine that is three-time defending champions Sundowns also speaks volumes of the famous Durban team’s current state of confidence.

“Three more points from us. Ja‚ I’m delighted with the performance‚ the attitude from the players‚ the way we handled ourselves‚” McCarthy said.

“We started the game really well. We didn’t wait to see what the opposition would bring to us.

“Because when we are at home we try and be clinical‚ we try and be direct and we try and take the fight to anybody.

“We were slightly disappointed with our last home game against Mamelodi Sundowns‚ that we didn’t get the three points.

“So we said that today was a game where we had to lift ourselves up.

The hits keep coming from rampant AmaZulu as they shut down Galaxy

AmaZulu notched their sixth win from seven unbeaten matches keeping themselves in the DStv Premiership title race with a convincing 2-1 win against ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The game came three days after Sundowns‚ so this is the perfect way to bounce back.

“With the three points we put some more pressure on everybody else — [third-placed] Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Sundowns.

“So‚ yeah‚ we just wanted to put the minds right‚ put the mentality right.

“We’ve got two next very difficult games coming up and to get three home points will count in our favour.

“I’m very happy with the overall performance from every player — the starting XI and the ones who came off the bench who made a difference.

“So‚ yeah‚ the game went according to plan — I’m very happy with that performance.”

AmaZulu are away to Cape Town City on Wednesday then meet Arrows in the highest-profile Durban derby in many a year on Saturday.

READ MORE:

Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach

"You can just tweet the name and leave the rest of the drama," said one fan.
Sport
7 hours ago

Super League will return, insists Perez

Florentino Perez is not used to losing, either when signing soccer stars to grace the immaculate turf of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Carlos Queiroz favourite to be named Safa’s new Bafana coach

Carlos Queiroz appears to be the man the SA Football Association (Safa) have resolved to appoint as the next Bafana Bafana coach‚ following ...
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family's ownership

Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership after the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Shearer, Henry first inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry have become the first two players inducted into the Premier ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hunt pleased as Chiefs end Sundowns' unbeaten record in hard-fought win Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts the likely Chiefs line-up ahead of delectable ... Soccer
  3. SA Rugby releases new Rainbow Cup fixtures Rugby
  4. Floyd Shivambu on Kaizer Chiefs’ win against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘The plea now ... Soccer
  5. Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X