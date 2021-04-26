It says something that AmaZulu were disappointed to draw against an awe-inspiring Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and then able to maintain their level of intensity to relatively comfortably dispatch of a ninth-placed TS Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday.

Benni McCarthy has said that his team‚ who find themselves in unheard of territory in second place well into the final third of the DStv Premiership season having previously finished highest in seventh‚ are going to aim to keep notching results to keep the pressure on leaders Sundowns‚ and see what happens.

Usuthu did just that in clinical fashion largely overwhelming Owen Da Gama’s off colour Galaxy‚ who slipped to a fourth defeat in succession‚ in a first half where AmaZulu profited from Lehlohonolo Majoro’s brace‚ then consolidating in the second.

It is often difficult to maintain intensity from meetings against the glamour teams to mid-table opposition‚ yet AmaZulu‚ with their sixth win in seven games‚ continue to notch results no matter who they are up against.

McCarthy‚ afterwards‚ admitted his enthusiasm at the professionalism with which his players are currently going about their business.