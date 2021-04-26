Soccer

Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach

26 April 2021 - 05:30
New Bafana Bafana head coach will be announced next week.
New Bafana Bafana head coach will be announced next week.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Soccer fans were up in arms after the SA Football Association (Safa) postponed the announcement of its new Bafana Bafana head coach.

At the weekend, Safa said the postponement was due to international “Covid-19 travel issues”.

“We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided on this page. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said Safa.

Safa postpones Bafana coach announcement

The SA Football Association’s (Safa) expected announcement of its new Bafana Bafana head coach in Saturday has been postponed.
Sport
2 days ago

The Bafana coach replacement comes after Molefi Ntseki was axed after he failed to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy and former Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler expressed interest in coaching the team.

Last week, TimesLIVE, quoting sources, reported that Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, Frenchman Herve Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos were the names left on the Safa technical committee’s shortlist.

On social media, many fans, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, urged the national team to make an announcement soon because the first qualifier match is in June.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

MORE

Carlos Queiroz favourite to be named Safa’s new Bafana coach

Carlos Queiroz appears to be the man the SA Football Association (Safa) have resolved to appoint as the next Bafana Bafana coach‚ following ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | From 1996 to 2021 - Bafana, what happened!?

As Bafana Bafana await the announcement of yet another new coach, we take a look at what’s happened to the team since the 1996 glory days.
Sport
2 days ago

Jordaan on Safa deficiencies: ‘Although the president gets blamed it’s not the president that does these things’

Safa president Danny Jordaan has suggested his previous CEOs are at fault for lack of implementation on promised development programmes, such as the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Hunt pleased as Chiefs end Sundowns' unbeaten record in hard-fought win Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts the likely Chiefs line-up ahead of delectable ... Soccer
  3. SA Rugby releases new Rainbow Cup fixtures Rugby
  4. Carlos Queiroz favourite to be named Safa’s new Bafana coach Soccer
  5. Safa postpones Bafana coach announcement Soccer

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X