Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach
Soccer fans were up in arms after the SA Football Association (Safa) postponed the announcement of its new Bafana Bafana head coach.
At the weekend, Safa said the postponement was due to international “Covid-19 travel issues”.
“We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided on this page. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said Safa.
The Bafana coach replacement comes after Molefi Ntseki was axed after he failed to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.
AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy and former Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler expressed interest in coaching the team.
Last week, TimesLIVE, quoting sources, reported that Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, Frenchman Herve Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos were the names left on the Safa technical committee’s shortlist.
On social media, many fans, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, urged the national team to make an announcement soon because the first qualifier match is in June.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Travel to where? You can just tweet the name and leave the rest of the drama here.— Malome-41 (@stkmoon) April 23, 2021
As usual. Even on announcement of new coaches niyahluleka on time. Hai sies— STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) April 23, 2021
Playful! Our 1st World Cup Qualifier match is in June. https://t.co/yCh0hCXF51— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 23, 2021
SAFA is poorly run , can't even organise a zoom press conference for the nation. With all the technology available it has to be postponed. The problem is not a new coach but competent leadership at SAFA.— Sir. Donald (@DonaldKhumalo) April 23, 2021
This just means we not taking a local Coach?— Sesh-Gala Gala (@2lane9) April 23, 2021
SAFA must start to take its people serious we said a local Coach not someone outside S.A.