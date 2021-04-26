Floyd Shivambu on Kaizer Chiefs’ win against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘The plea now is for consistency’
Kaizer Chiefs’ staunch supporter and critic EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said he was surprised when the team won 2-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.
Amakhosi ended Sundowns’ unbeaten 22 match streak in the PSL at Loftus stadium.
“Well done! We didn’t anticipate anything positive. The plea now is for consistency,” Shivambu tweeted.
Gavin Hunt praised the team’s effort but lamented missed opportunities.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the team should have won and blamed his players for “messing around” when they had an opportunity to finish off the game while in the lead.
Gaston Sirino launched Sundowns’ only goal 35 minutes into the match but Amakhosi’s Mosa Lebusa and Dumisani Zuma later scored a goal each.
Amakhosi came under fire last Wednesday after the team lost to Cape Town City, with goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune catching the most heat as some fans called for his head.
Other proud fans also congratulated the Chiefs players:
