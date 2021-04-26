Floyd Shivambu on Kaizer Chiefs’ win against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘The plea now is for consistency’

Kaizer Chiefs’ staunch supporter and critic EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said he was surprised when the team won 2-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Amakhosi ended Sundowns’ unbeaten 22 match streak in the PSL at Loftus stadium.

“Well done! We didn’t anticipate anything positive. The plea now is for consistency,” Shivambu tweeted.