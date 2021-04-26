“There is still a long way to go in the season and we need as [many] points as possible for our target.

“We will fight for it‚ but we [take it game by game]‚ and next week‚ and the next game is important for us.”

Though he was happy with the way they bounced back from an own goal to force a draw‚ Zinnbauer bemoaned the number of chances they wasted in the match.

“I think it was clear domination by us and you must remember their goal was an own goal.

“It was unlucky for us and we can safely say that if it wasn’t for that own goal they were not going to score.

“I think we completely dominated the game‚ even in the first half we had clear-cut chances from Deon Hotto‚ Vincent Pule‚ but their goalkeeper saved the ball.

“In the second half‚ it was the same story again with Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe with good chances and I don’t how many possibilities we had of scoring.

“Sometimes we were a little bit too late to shoot at goal from good positions‚ or the opposition goalkeeper made good saves.

“We deserved the three points again and I am happy with the performance‚ but I am not happy for the results.

“It is not easy to come back after an own goal‚ but we tried our best and you could see even the substitutes came on and brought the freshness.

“Mabasa scored the equalising goal for us and that is what we want to see from the team. They wanted the three points‚ but they were a little bit unlucky.”